NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  A 51-year-old woman wearing a Hijab was attacked by a group of teenage girls in Brooklyn.

Souad Kirama was in a Panera restaurant in a city-owned office building on Adams Street Tuesday afternoon and says the girls were cursing. They were throwing themselves on the floor and even swinging on a chandelier, according to Kirama.

When she asked them to quiet down, Kirama says they turned on her calling her a terrorist, spitting, then punching and kicking her. No one watching the attack tried to stop them, 1010 WINS reported.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit is investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.

