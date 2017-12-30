NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community in the Bronx is trying to come to grips with a devastating fire that left 12 people dead, including five children, Thursday night.

Families are in shock and neighbors have been left speechless after the city’s deadliest fire in decades.

Hallways of darkness along with torched walls and drenched staircases are all that remain of the 12 lives taken in an instant. Kwabena Mensah held out hope for some time, searching hospitals for his son only to find out the unthinkable.

“I thought maybe he was coming back,” he told CBS2. “Unfortunately, it turns out the other way.”

His son Emmanuel, a soldier staying with friends at the building on Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section during his first trip home after joining the Army a year ago, never made it out.

Neither did 58-year-old Maria Batiz or her 8-month-old granddaughter. Batiz frantically called her daughter in her last moments of life.

“She told my niece she was going to die in there, she was trapped, the smoke,” Fernando Batiz recalled. “She was going to die.”

Also among the dead were four members of the same family, including two children. It’s a loss FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro called “unprecedented.”

Officials say the worst fire in New York City in at least a quarter century was caused by a three-year-old who was playing with burners in his first floor apartment when flames broke out. His mother ran out of the apartment without shutting the door.

“It took the fire so quickly up the stairs the people had very little time to react,” Commissioner Nigro said. “You’ve seen the ads, ‘Close the door, close the door, close the door,’.”

As the community grieves, people will also be stepping into action by donating coats and other supplies at nearby Saint Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church on Crotona Avenue. The church will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The FDNY will also be there to promote fire safety.