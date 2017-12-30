Arctic Blast: Extreme Cold To Test New Year's Revelers; Some Events IcedForecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Eric Garner‘s oldest daughter Erica died Saturday, roughly one week after suffering a devastating heart attack.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, in announcing Garner’s death Saturday, says she fought for justice and was “a warrior to the end.” She died in a New York hospital. She was 27.

“She passed away this morning,” a tweet posted to Erica’s Twitter account by family members Saturday morning read. “The reports are real. We didn’t deserve her.”

The mother of two suffered a heart attack last Saturday. Erica Garner’s mother, Esaw, told the Daily News the heart attack was brought on by an asthma attack Christmas Eve.

Erica became an outspoken advocate for police reform following the death of her father, who died after an officer subdued him with a chokehold in 2014. His last words were “I can’t breathe,” which became a slogan for activists across the country.

“Her heart was bigger than the world,” another tweet posted to Erica’s account on Saturday read in part. “She cared when most people wouldn’t have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what.”

Comments
  1. Karen Schneider says:
    December 30, 2017 at 11:53 am

    It matters less whose daughter she was than that she was 27. The death of anyone that age is a tragedy; it leaves an unfulfilled potential and a life not fully lived. My sincere sympathy to the family.

