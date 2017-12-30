NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm blaze at a tire shop in Newark.
Fire officials said the flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Velez Tire & Auto Repair on Summer Avenue.
Two firefighters suffered critical injuries. One was airlifted to St. Barnabas Hospital with burns to the face.
No civilians were hurt.
Officials said the fire was brought under control about an hour later.
The cause is under investigation, but officials said it appears the fire was gas-fed and was sparked by some sort of explosion.