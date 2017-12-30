COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police say a patrol sergeant was struck by a stolen vehicle Friday in Commack.
Police said the 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck was reported stolen out of Ridge a day earlier. Police spotted it in the parking lot of New York Sports Club on Jericho Turnpike.
As they approached the vehicle, the driver backed out of the parking space and hit the sergeant in the hand with a snowplow attached to the truck, police said. The driver then continued toward the sergeant, who fired two shots at the vehicle.
Police said the truck jumped a curb and left the parking lot, before breaking down a few blocks away.
The driver and passenger took off on foot, but were taken into custody after a brief chase, police said.
Police said the driver, 35-year-old James Conner of Ridge, was charged with reckless endangerment, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. His passenger, 32-year-old Alesha Labosco, also faces grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
The injured sergeant was treated and released from St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.