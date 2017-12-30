Arctic Blast: Extreme Cold Will Test New Year's Revelers; Some Events IcedForecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety Tips
COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police say a patrol sergeant was struck by a stolen vehicle Friday in Commack.

Police said the 2008 Ford F-350 pickup truck was reported stolen out of Ridge a day earlier. Police spotted it in the parking lot of New York Sports Club on Jericho Turnpike.

sgt hit by stolen truck Police: Shots Fired After Sgt. Hit By Stolen Pickup Truck In Suffolk County

(Credit: Suffolk County Police)

As they approached the vehicle, the driver backed out of the parking space and hit the sergeant in the hand with a snowplow attached to the truck, police said. The driver then continued toward the sergeant, who fired two shots at the vehicle.

Police said the truck jumped a curb and left the parking lot, before breaking down a few blocks away.

The driver and passenger took off on foot, but were taken into custody after a brief chase, police said.

Police said the driver, 35-year-old James Conner of Ridge, was charged with reckless endangerment, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. His passenger, 32-year-old Alesha Labosco, also faces grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The injured sergeant was treated and released from St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.

