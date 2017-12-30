NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say hit another man in the face with a garbage can inside a White Castle restaurant in Brooklyn.
The incident happened on the night of October 30, and police released surveillance photos Saturday.
Police said the 32-year-old victim was inside the White Castle on Myrtle Avenue when the suspect approached and hit him in the face with one of the restaurant’s garbage cans.
The victim suffered a cut on the left side of his face and was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Woodhull for treatment.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, curly hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.