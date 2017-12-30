Arctic Blast: Extreme Cold Will Test New Year's Revelers; Some Events IcedForecast & Alerts | Cold Weather Safety
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say hit another man in the face with a garbage can inside a White Castle restaurant in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on the night of October 30, and police released surveillance photos Saturday.

white castle assault suspect Man Hit In Face With Garbage Can At White Castle In Brooklyn

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the 32-year-old victim was inside the White Castle on Myrtle Avenue when the suspect approached and hit him in the face with one of the restaurant’s garbage cans.

The victim suffered a cut on the left side of his face and was taken to NYC Health+Hospitals/Woodhull for treatment.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, curly hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and  black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

