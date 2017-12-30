NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a parking lot in Brooklyn Saturday morning.
As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, the 39-year-old woman’s body was found around 6 a.m. near East 21st Street and Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush.
Justina lives next door to the lot and says she’s surprised by the grim discovery.
“I wouldn’t expect that to happen around here,” she told 1010 WINS. “People tend to come around, walking by. So it would be hard to imagine that someone wouldn’t see her.”
Law enforcement sources say the woman may have been drinking before she died.
The medical examiner is working to determine if the woman, who lived in the neighborhood, froze to death due to overnight temperatures plunging to 17 degrees.
Her identity wasn’t immediately released.