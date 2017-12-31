GUANACASTE, Costa Rica (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Ten U.S. citizens were killed Sunday in a plane crash in Costa Rica, authorities said.
Two local crewmembers also lost their lives.
The Public Safety Ministry posted photographs and video of the crash site showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.
Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera issued a statement following the crash, reading in part, “The government expresses its commitment to doing everything necessary to cooperate with the families of the victims in what they require at this difficult time and conveys the solidarity of the entire Costa Rican an people.”
A U.S. State Department spokesperson told CBS News that they are aware of the crash and are monitoring the situation.
“We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” the spokesperson said.
A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby.
Authorities did not immediately release any names for the passengers.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)