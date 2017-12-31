NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been touting some new laws that will go into effect in 2018.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the new year brings new laws intended to help the middle class. At the West Side YMCA Sunday, Cuomo touted some of his accomplishments.
“The tax cut goes into effect tomorrow. Minimum wage goes into effect tomorrow. Paid family leave goes into effect goes into effect tomorrow,” Cuomo said.
But it also felt like the kickoff of Cuomo’s reelection campaign. He said the Trump administration was able to sell a tax plan that is bad for the middle class.
“Why? Because they’re very good at marketing. That’s why,” Cuomo said. “It’s what they do. Now. It turned out to be a total scam.”
Cuomo is looking ahead to 2018.