NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio spent New Year’s Eve kicking off his second term.

De Blasio was officially sworn in Sunday during a ceremony at Gracie Mansion. City Clerk Michael McSweeney administered the oath of office.

De Blasio was the first Democrat to win re-election as New York City mayor since Ed Koch 32 years ago. He cruised to an easy victory during the election, beating out Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis and a handful of other candidates.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) will administer the oath of office for de Blasio during the mayor’s inauguration on the steps of City Hall.

Four years ago, former President Bill Clinton swore de Blasio in, with Hillary Clinton in the audience. It is not clear if the Clintons will be in the audience this time.

Speaking to WCBS 880 last week, de Blasio vowed that his second inauguration would be “modest,” while he faces new battles in 2018 over everything from his so-called millionaires’ tax plan to help fix mass transit, to the fate of controversial monuments.

