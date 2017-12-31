NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A restaurant run by Food Network star Guy Fieri will be closed after a private New Year’s Eve event.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, what is more notable is how long it lasted.
Fieri is known for his show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” His own diner, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar, was populated with devotees.
“I’m the biggest fan of Guy,” said Cristina Robles of El Paso.
But Robles never got the chance to taste the fare. The restaurant served its last meal to the public Saturday, and a private event was held on New Year’s Eve before the restaurant closes for good.
Robles was disappointed.
“We like the style of food that he’s always tasting, like the Texan food or something like that,” she said.
Fieri opened the restaurant in 2012 to the worst review in the history of the New York Times – a scathing, no-star review by critic Pete Wells.
Yet the restaurant survived until this weekend.