MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Morris County, New Jersey prepared to ring in the New Year Sunday night with a family-friendly First Night celebration.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, New Year’s Eve revelers got off to an early start in Morristown, celebrating with live performances and fireworks.

There was something there for everyone Sunday night — especially those who liked family time and arts. Inside the Mayo Performing Arts Center, there were bands on stage just getting started to keep the adults happy.

But earlier, it was all about the kids.

“It’s New Year’s Eve already?” said Ben Liu of Morristown.

He didn’t know it, but the countdown to 2018 was just getting started for Ben Liu and his little brother

“Right now, we’re making Legos,” Ben said.

Legos and little kids were the order of the day. Some were doing crafts, others hula hooping — the night away.

They all filled the gymnasium at Morristown High School. It was part of the 26th annual First Night Morris.

There were more than 20 venues throughout the town, with shuttle buses driving people wherever they’d like to go.

“The arts has a way of bringing people together,” said event organizer Craig Schlosser. “This is an experience everyone can come to. It’s affordable. It’s fun. It’s just a good way to kick off the new year.”

Tim Cresong said he is ready with a party hat his daughter created at the craft table — just for dad.

“Good job, Madison,” he told his daughter.

This was the first time the family came to First Night in Morristown, and it all worked out well.

“It’s a little different than my New Year’s used to be like, but it’s fun nevertheless,” Cresong said, “a lot of activities around here; a lot of people, good people.”

There were definitely a lot of good people here who were ready to kick off the new year. Some of them were set to stick around for fireworks – first in the mid-evening and then again at midnight.