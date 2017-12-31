NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new broadband system is coming to New York State to improve service when it’s needed most.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the system should be in place by next New Year’s Eve.
“This is a dedicated special network for first responders,” Marissa Shorenstein, president of AT&T Northeast. The first responder network aims to provide more reliable and more secure service.
“In the case of an emergency, the NYPD, FDNY, and federal agencies come in and bring their resources,” Shorenstein said. “They’ll be able to communicate with one another.”
The system will also help in rural parts of the state.