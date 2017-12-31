By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Well, the last day of the year has arrived and it is certainly going out on a FRIGID note! Temps will stay in the teens this afternoon, but wind chills will make it feel closer to zero.
As we approach midnight, temps will be right around 10, feeling more like 0 to 5 below. This is dangerous cold, so be prepared if you’re braving Times Square! This will likely become the second coldest ball drop since records began. BRRRRRR!
For New Year’s Day and the start of 2018, expect much of the same… temps in the teens, feeling closer to zero. When does the mercury climb back above freezing? Not within the next week. In fact, late week could bring even colder air. Stay tuned!
Stay warm and Happy New Year!