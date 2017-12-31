NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The clock is ticking closer to midnight, and people all over the world are getting ready to ring in the new year.

Back home, revelers are set to pack into Times Square in droves for the world famous New Year’s Eve ball drop. The annual event is a massive security challenge for law enforcement, and this year’s frigid temperatures are sure to make matters more demanding for officials and visitors alike.

Still, that won’t stop roughly one million people from coming out Sunday night to watch the iconic ball drop. Worldwide, more than a billion people will ring in 2018 with their eyes glued to the opulent crystal ball as it drops into the crowd of revelers packed into the crossroads of the world.

People will have to line up for hours ahead of the big event just to get in and wait on what’s expected to be one of the coldest days of the year, with temperatures well below freezing expected at midnight.

Officials urge those brave enough to face the arctic blast to cover every inch of exposed skin. Also, no umbrellas or backpacks are allowed — if you have them, officials say you’ll be turned away.

No alcohol will be allowed in, and drinking beforehand is discouraged because it causes the body to lose heat more quickly.

Many say they’ll be bundled up and ready to go, determined to get a glimpse of the moment the clock strikes midnight.

“I think it’s cold, but it’s amazing,” tourist Charlotte Silva said.

Others aren’t so sure, and say the bitter blast is scaring them away.

“It’s something you gotta do once,” Pennsylvania resident Debbie Smaglio said. “We did it once already so it’s okay if we don’t do it this year.”

One thing partygoers can rely on is increased security. The NYPD says Times Square will be the “safest place in the world” on New Year’s Eve.

The department has been planning for Sunday’s revelry for the entire year, and has also made adjustments after recent terror attacks in the city. There will be teams of snipers, bag inspecting officers, and vapor wake dogs — able to detect airborne explosive particles.

Plus, people will see more metal detectors and barricades than ever before.

“There are some extra barricades to prevent any kind of vehicular intrusions,” Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins said, adding authorities have added extra security within hotels and undercover officers on patrol throughout the event.

Several streets have been closed in the area. The security zone will be roughly 22 streets long and three avenues wide. Police recommend avoiding cross streets from 34th to 59th Streets.

Parking garages in the zone will be closed, and subway service will stop in Times Square at 7 p.m.