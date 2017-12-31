NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Better luck next year, hopefully!
That’s when you’ll have to wait for to take another shot at winning the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at a whopping $440 million.
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.
The next chance at winning the nearly half-billion dollar jackpot is Wednesday night.
Since nobody matched all six numbers in Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing, this is only the second time in history when jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball are above $300 million.
Feelin’ lucky?