NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn Sunday was caused by someone roasting a pig, the FDNY said.

The building superintendent who allegedly started the fire was arrested.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at 180 Lenox Rd. in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said someone built a “sizable fire” in the basement of the apartment building to cook a 70-pound pig. The fire spread to the floor above and was raised to two alarms, and a dangerous smoke condition spread throughout the multi-unit building, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said fire marshals arrested the building superintendent, Carlos David, in connection with the fire. He was accused of fourth-degree arson and reckless endangerment, the FDNY said.

