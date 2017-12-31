NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re counting down the hours left in 2017.

Are you throwing a New Year’s Eve bash? If so, are you still not sure what to feed your guests?

Fear not! Chef Mark Bailey stopped by with some party ideas to help you count down to midnight in style.

Here’s the rundown of what Chef Mark made:

Coquito (Spiked Puerto Rican Egg Nog)

1-2 cups white rum

14-ounce can condensed milk

12-ounce can evaporated milk

15-ounce can cream of coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Mix all ingredients in a blender for approximately 45 seconds. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.

Shake, and serve chilled.

Feta-Avocado Toast Crostini with Bacon

1 load French or baguette bread, sliced

10-12 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 Haas avocado, mashed

feta cheese, crumbled

fresh basil, chopped (optional)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Brush bread slices with olive oil and arrange on baking sheet face up. Lightly toast for 3-5 minutes. Remove from oven.

Spread each slice with avocado. Season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled cheese and bacon. Garnish with basil and serve.

Jerk Edamame

1 lb. frozen edamame

1 tsp Jamaican Jerk seasoning

2 sliced garlic cloves

1 tbsp coconut oil

Cook 1 pound frozen edamame in the pods in salted boiling water until tender, 5 minutes; drain.

Heat about 1 tablespoon coconut oil and garlic cloves in a skillet over medium heat until it just begins to smoke. Stir in edamame and jerk seasoning and toss lightly for about

1-2 minutes.

Remove from heat and serve warm.

Spicy Chicken and Pepper Jack Pizza

1 Tbsp. canola or olive oil

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

3 cups diced fresh red, yellow and/or green bell peppers

1 (13.8 oz.) tube refrigerated pizza dough

1/2 cup salsa

2 cups Pepper Jack Cheese

Chopped cilantro or dried oregano (optional)

1 ½ cups cooked and shredded chicken

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; sauté 2 minutes. Add bell peppers; sauté 5 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, unroll pizza dough onto a 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray; press dough evenly to all edges of pan. Bake in preheated 425°F 8 minutes. 3. Stir salsa into cooked vegetables; spread over partially baked crust. Top with chicken and cheese.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is deep golden brown. Cut into squares; garnish with cilantro or oregano if desired.

Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Meatballs

2 pounds lean ground beef

1.2 cup bread crumbs

1/3 cup dry minced onion

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup milk

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce

1 14 oz. can whole cranberry sauce

1/4 cup quality hoisin sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons hot sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Preheat oven to 400F degrees. Place a baking rack on top of a baking sheet. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine all of the meatball ingredients, mix until well combined. Roll meat mixture into desired meatball size. Place meatballs onto prepared baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, add all of the Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce ingredients starting with just 2 teaspoons hot sauce to a bowl and mix to combine. You can add more hot sauce to taste at the end of cooking.

Line the bottom of your slow cooker with meatballs, then a layer of Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Sauce, then the remaining meatballs followed by the remaining. Sauce. Gently stir meatballs an hour after cooking.

Cover and cook on low heat for 2 hours. Taste and stir in additional hot sauce. Keep warm until serving.

Italian Bruschetta Bar with Warm Lemon-Rosemary Olives

Crusty bread loaf, cubed

Herb cheese

Prosciutto

Pesto

sweet onion, thinly sliced

Salami

Artichoke hearts

Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Olive tapenade

Warm Lemon-Rosemary Olives

3 cups mixed olives

2 fresh rosemary sprigs

1 tsp dried crushed red pepper

1 tsp lemon zest

1 teaspoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 400°. Place first 4 ingredients on a large piece of aluminum foil; drizzle with oil. Fold foil over olive mixture, and pinch edges to seal.

Bake at 400° for 30 minutes. Serve warm. Garnish with rosemary sprig and lemon rind, if desired.