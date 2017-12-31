SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A major fire broke out early Sunday in Summit, New Jersey – leaving 15 families displaced and sending two people to the hospital after they jumped.
The fire broke out at 5:13 a.m. Sunday in an apartment building at 125 Summit Ave., according to the City of Summit.
On arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions throughout the building. Instagram video shows the whole structure engulfed in raging flames.
The city said 15 families were evacuated from the fire at 125 Summit Ave. and also from two nearby buildings. Multiple residents had to be rescued by firefighters through the windows, the city said.
Two people were taken to Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center in Summit, officials said. The fire escapes were surrounded by fire, so the two people jumped out the window, officials said.
They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross provided support for evacuated families. The cause of the fire was under investigation Sunday evening.