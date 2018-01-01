Filed Under:Bronx, Brooklyn, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As crowds celebrated in Times Square, hospitals across New York City welcomed the city’s first babies of the new year.

Just a minute after midnight, a little girl was born to mom Tania Shirin at Flushing Hospital in Queens. She weighed 4 pounds, 11.5 ounces. No name for her yet, but both mom and baby are doing well.

About 20 minutes later, a baby boy was born at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. The not named yet little boy was born to parents Brooklyn Rivera and Brian Duarte and weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces.

A few minutes later Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn also welcomed a baby boy. Joshua Miguel Brito was born to Erica Hernandez and Joshua Brito and weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

