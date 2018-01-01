Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Darius Radzius, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio begins his second term Monday with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will administer the oath at the mayor’s inauguration.

The mayor was officially sworn-in Sunday during a ceremony at Gracie Mansion. He won re-election in November, beating out Republican candidate, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

De Blasio became the first Democrat to be re-elected in New York since Edward Koch in 1985.

Also being sworn-in for second terms are Public Advocate Letitia James, and Comptroller Scott Stringer, both Democrats.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

