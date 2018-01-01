NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members who lost loved ones in last week’s tragic apartment fire in the Bronx were coping with disaster on New Year’s Day.

Though the community is trying hard to help, some aren’t sure if they’ll ever get past this.

“I don’t understand why she couldn’t put what happened, what locked her in that she couldn’t come out?” a Bronx grandmother wondered.

Unanswered questions haunt the woman who has now outlived her entire family.

The deadly apartment fire on Prospect Avenue last week claimed her daughter and three granddaughters. The young girls’ father is clinging to life at the hospital.

“At some time I think I’ll understand, but right now I am at a loss. I’m at a loss,” she said.

Outside of the boarded up building on Monday, mourning families cried over candles for the 12 people killed by smoke and flames.

For the 40 survivors who lost their homes, piles of coats, hats, and shoes were being donated to help get them through winter.

“We were the last ones who came down the fire escape and when I looked up I’m like, ‘there’s no way my aunt can get down,” Kaidan Blake recalled.

For the ones left behind Thursday’s tragedy is ever-present, but on the first night of a new year, support was all around.

“You question everything, and that’s where I’m at right now, and I think most of my family, that’s where we are like when are we gonna wake up, when is this nightmare gonna be over?” Blake said.

So far more than $60,000 has been raised online to help with funeral expenses for the 12 victims.