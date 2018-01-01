CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high 16 points, Allen Crabbe added 15 points and blocked a potential tying shot, and the Brooklyn Nets edged the Orlando Magic 98-95 on Monday night.

Caris LeVert also had 15 points, while DeMarre Carroll chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds and the tiebreaking free throw with 34.5 seconds remaining. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 for the Nets, who opened up the new year with a win after closing out 2017 with a 1-4 road trip.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Elfrid Payton added 17 points for an Orlando team that has lost its last seven games on the road.

Bismack Biyombo posted his own double-double with 13 points and a season-high 17 boards.

Brooklyn Nets - Orlando Magic

Nets center Jarrett Allen drunks against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 1, 2018, at Barclays Center. Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Crabbe made two free throws to give the Nets their three-point lead with 18 seconds left. He then followed it by blocking Evan Fournier’s 3-point attempt with seven seconds left, and DJ Augustin missed Orlando’s final chance to tie.

Orlando squandered a 93-90 lead with 1:51 to go in the fourth after Gordon made a pair of free throws.

Hollis-Jefferson then made two free throws to close the lead to 93-92 with 1:31 remaining and LeVert converted on a three-point play to put the Nets up 95-93. Orlando’s Wes Iwundu then answered with a basket to even it again at 95-all.

Carroll was then fouled under the basket and put the Nets ahead for good.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn, second in the league with 34.3 3-pointers per game this season, attempted only nine 3s in the first half, making three. . Nets lead the lead season series 2-1.

Magic: Orlando’s last road win took place Dec. 3 across town from Brooklyn at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

UP NEXT

The Nets host Minnesota on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

