NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new year is off to a frigid start as bitter cold temperatures and wind chills hang on across the Tri-State area.

The winds are making it feel like only the single digits Monday and it’s expected to feel even colder Monday night.

.@NYCDHS has issued a #CodeBlue Weather Emergency notice for today due to the frigid temps. Nobody seeking shelter in NYC will be denied. If you see someone in need call @nyc311 pic.twitter.com/OVHKGLBulP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2018

Many people from our area are now returning home after spending the holidays in warmer climates.

“I went to Tampa to visit my family to spend New Year’s Eve over there,” New Jersey resident Isabel Garcia told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Now she’s home wondering why she didn’t extend her trip for an extra day in way warmer Florida sunshine.

Jim Sutton, a baseball coach from Lambertville, New Jersey, accompanied his sons Jason and Ethan to a baseball camp in Arizona and then capped it with a few days in warm Las Vegas, where they were poolside.

“It was beautiful, 70 every day,” he said.

But know that’s over.

“We haven’t been outside yet so I hear it’s pretty cold,” he said.

At least they missed a week long chunk of the bitter blast and they did not keep it a secret. They hopped on social media to make sure their friends knew they basked in the good life, if only for a little while.

“I was telling them, all you guys are in the cold and I’m sitting here with a really warm in Las Vegas,” Ethan said.

Meanwhile, New York City has issued a Code Blue for Monday.