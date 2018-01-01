By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy New Year, everyone! Our frigid stretch rolls on as temps won’t get out of the upper teens today. With the winds, it’ll feel more like single digits at best.
Partly cloudy skies overnight and COLD again… 13 in the city translates to single digits in the suburbs. For tomorrow, we climb a bit higher into the 20s with bright skies.
By Wednesday, we’ll be approaching 30 and some locations will climb above freezing for the first time since Christmas Day. The #5 spot for consecutive days below freezing in Central Park is 11 back in 1979. While not there just yet, we’ll certainly be in reach.
Thursday brings our next chance at some snow, but there remains a lot of uncertainty. Be sure to check back soon!