HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — We all make them, but some are better than others at keeping their New Year’s resolutions.

In Bergen County, fitness instructors were helping clients stick to theirs.

Cathy Lee was among millions who made a promise to herself in 2018.

“To stay fit, to stay committed, and motivated,” she said.

At Femme Fitness in Hackensack they realize ‘the struggle is real.’

Stronger and slimmer are goals that gym directors hear often. New memberships are always popular at the start of a new year, and current members show up more often.

“Everybody comes in January and the place is empty in February,” Nina Setia said.

Experts say about 6 months into the new year, about 40 percent of people are on track with their resolutions.

“After a few months you start thinking well, why?” Gus Castro said.

“Every year I make one, three days later it’s over,” Keith Allen said.

CBS2 caught up with diners at the Coach House in Hackensack, who were hoping this year would be different.

Some say their resolutions are more realistic than in the past.

“Get better grades, maybe study more,” one diner said.

Others weren’t so sure.

“Just relax more, not worry about everything,” another said.

“My New Year’s resolution is to stop spending money, but I’m at the mall, so I don’t know that it’s going so well so far,” Jessica Melando said.

Try not to procrastinate too long. Experts said one key to success is being specific about your goal — write it down, and check it off.

So if your resolution is to dance every day, check it off your list, and feel good about yourself.

Many experts said you shouldn’t use the words, ‘no’ or ‘never’ in your resolutions, but make the promise to yourself to try to do better.