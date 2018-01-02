Now that winter (and cuffing season) has officially arrived, it’s time to cozy up with that certain someone in your life. Whether you want to escape to 1920s Paris, take in a Broadway show and dinner or enjoy an interactive baking class, here are five ways to impress your date in NYC.

Stay and Play Package at the Millennium Broadway New York Times Square

145 W. 44th St.

New York, NY 10036

212-768-4400

www.millenniumhotels.com

Enjoy a little staycation with your sweetheart at the Millennium Broadway New York Times Square. Take advantage of their Stay and Play Package which includes two tickets to see The Parisian Woman (starring Uma Thurman) as well as VIP access to the recently restored Hudson Theatre. Dine at the hotel’s Pan Asian restaurant, Bugis Street Brasserie and Bar and sip on complimentary cocktails for two at the Theatre’s new Ambassador Lounge prior to the show. This is the perfect overnight date for the theater buff in your life. Deal runs through March 25.

Doux Supperclub

59 W. 21st St.

New York, NY 10010

212-359-4200

www.douxsupperclub.com

See More:

Escape to 1920s Paris over at Doux Supperclub! Step into this secret supperclub and cheers with signature cocktails that come paired with chocolates like their South Side – Vodka, Mint, Limoncelo, and Sparkling Water. Stop in at the end of the week and experience their Sweet Dinner Party Friday or opt for a Burlesque Brunch on Sunday. Guests can nosh on a family-style prix fixe menu (all French-inspired) while taking in live jazz and burlesque dancing. Don’t forget, this place also serves raspberry-filled macarons, infused chocolates, and well curated cheese boards. Your date will certainly feel whisked away to France without ever leaving NYC!

Kings County Distillery

Brooklyn Navy Yard

299 Sand St., Bldg 121

Brooklyn, NY 11205

347-689-4180

kingscountydistillery.com

Take the edge off by touring New York City’s oldest operating whiskey distillery. The Kings County Distillery has been churning out handmade moonshine, bourbon, and other whiskeys out of the 118-year-old Paymaster Building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard since 2010. Tastings are offered Tuesday through Sunday afternoons but their Gatehouse tasting room in the 1896 ceremonial entrance to the Navy Yard is open every day. Tours cost $14 and include a tasting and admission to the Boozeum. Their hour long tour covers the history, culture, and science behind distilling whiskey but if you really want to impress your date, sign up for a private tour or guided tasting, which starts at $250. Learn more about this and tour times on their website.

SUSHI ROXX

120 E. 39th St.

New York, NY 10016

212-726-9500

www.sushiroxxnyc.com

If your date is a sushi lover or has a sweet tooth, then make your way to SUSHI ROXX. This high energy dining experience offers guests gourmet cuisine, seasonally fresh cocktails, and a live interactive performance by professionally trained dancers, singers, and actors. Right now, they’re performing Rent’s Seasons of Love but make sure to check their website for future show themes in the New Year. Once the sushi pizza, lobster mac & cheese, and shitake polenta has been eaten, move onto a decadent dessert. They’re known for going big or going home and there’s certainly no exception when it comes to their Sumo Roxx Sundae. This over the top $58 dessert includes scoops of vanilla and chocolate gelato topped with chocolate brownies, bananas, rainbow sprinkles, lollipops, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, marshmallows, gummy candies. Now that’s impressive!

Milk Bar’s Bake The Book Class

55 Hope St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

855-333-MILK

milkbarstore.com

Couples who bake together, stay together, right? Sign up to take a hands-on baking class at Milk Bar’s Brooklyn classroom in Williamsburg. You’ll bake through the Momofuku Milk Bar Cookbook (hello compost cookies) with Milk Bar’s top notch team. Learn everything from how to make your Milk Bar favorites to a few new recipes. They’ll provide all of the necessary kitchen tools and ingredients, all you have to do is show up! The best part? You get to take home every delicious bite that you create! Classes are $95/participant and group classes of up to five at a time are also available. Upcoming classes include Birthday Cake & Truffles, Chocolate Chip Cake & Truffles, and Crack Pie & B’Day truffles.

