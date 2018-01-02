Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Boomer was back Tuesday with brand new co-host Gregg Giannotti to his left.
WFAN’s new morning show team kicked off 2018 with an obligatory “Happy New Year,” before the Blonde Bomber let Gio know exactly what he expects from him.
From there, the guys talked about the Rangers’ victory at the NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field, the two College Football Playoff semifinals that resulted in an all-SEC championship game, the damage left in the wake of NFL’s “Black Monday,” and new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman getting right to work.
