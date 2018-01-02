NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Almost two dozen residents have been hurt in an early morning seven-alarm fire in the Bronx.

The fire is believed to have started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a furniture store of a four-story building on the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue.

“They were immediately faced with heavy fire on the first floor,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “That fire was traveling upwards throughout the building.”

The store is on the ground floor with apartments above. Residents woke up to thick smoke and flames filling the building.

22 people now confirmed injured plus 1 firefighter. Significant damage in the building.

“I literally slid down the fire escape with my baby,” resident Erica Ortiz told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “I just felt very scared, very scared. I didn’t know whether we was gonna slip when we came out the apartment. The fire department throwing water at the same time as we’re coming down.”

“I opened the door and nothing but black smoke,” resident Allison Douglas said. “I told everybody in the building, ‘Run, run, run. Get out! It’s a fire.'”

Douglas said she awoke to the smoke alarms going off.

“I didn’t wanna die” she said. “I have a lot to live for.”

Another resident escaped the burning building with his three young children.

“The smoke was so heavy. Luckily we reached all the way to the bottom. We couldn’t see anything on the stairs,” the man told 1010 WINS Glenn Schuck. “I came downstairs barefoot, no shirt, nothing. Not even shoes, just my babies. Somebody just lent me his shoes and a sweatshirt.”

Ortiz said a window guard blocked her from using the fire escape.

“Couldn’t kick it off, anything. It was bolted in,” she said.

More than 200 firefighters responders to the scene and first responders had to rescue several trapped residents.

“After I got my mom out and most of the people out, I got trapped so they had to put me up on the roof and get a cherry picker to bring me out,” said resident Johnny Cabrera.

The bitter cold also made fighting the fire difficult. Icicles could be seen forming on the power lines and fire escapes.

FDNY members continue to operate on scene this morning of a 7-alarm fire, 1547 Commonwealth Ave Bronx.

The FDNY said 22 people suffered non-life threatening injuries. A firefighter was also hurt.

Meanwhile, residents who were forced out in the cold were staying warm on a city bus, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

Red Cross teams helping multiple families displaced by a 7-alarm fire on Commonwealth Ave. in the Bronx.

The Red Cross said it is helping multiple families who were displaced.

“It’s horrible. It’s not a good way to start the year,” Ortiz said. “I have a 5-year-old asking me right now are we homeless.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.