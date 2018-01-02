Filed Under:Belmont, Bronx fire, Local TV, Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five days after the deadly smoke and flames, came a night of healing for those affected by the tragedy in the Bronx.

The Belmont community came together Tuesday night, to remember the 12 victims and pray with their families.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, flickering candles were pinpoints of light inside the vast sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel as 12 names were read.

In the back of the church firefighters who worked the scene two blocks away stood silent, grieving with the community they protect.

It was an emotional night after a trying five days, 12 people were killed in the city’s worst fire since 1990.

“We cry, but tonight we cry together,” Father Jonathan Morris said.

Together in all the beautiful diversity that makes New York, New York a priest, a rabbi, and an imam prayed for victims who were Latino, African, and Caribbean.

“I would say to you in Hebrew, you belong to us, and we belong to you,” FDNY Chaplain, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik said.

A Jamaican family that lost four members from to generations paid tribute in song, and David Vidal who lost his daughter and mother-in-la spoke quiet words of determination.

“We shall get through this. We shall be each other’s backbones like we are today. Thank you,” he said.

The service ended with the families united in grief, joining together in song.

 

 

