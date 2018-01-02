NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a stubborn six-alarm fire at a building in the Bronx.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in a furniture store in the four-story building at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue. The store is on the ground floor with apartments above.
Dozens of firefighters are battling the blaze in the bitter cold. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from the building.
At least 12 people have been injured. Displaced residents were staying warm on a city bus, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.
At this point, there are no reports of any other evacuations.