NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn Tuesday night.
The FDNY responded to the three-story building near the corner Bergen Street and Franklin Avenue after flames broke out around 9:15 p.m.
Neighbors took to Twitter to post videos from the scene as the city’s Office of Emergency Management advised people in the area to close their windows and avoid the smoke produced by the flames.
Authorities say three firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries as units worked to extinguish the blaze.