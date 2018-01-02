NEW YORK (WFAN) — Eli Manning has repeatedly said he hopes to return to the Giants in 2018. But asked Tuesday whether it’s more important for him to be a Giant or be an NFL starting quarterback, he didn’t give a straight answer.
“That’s a question I’ve got to — I don’t know,” Manning told WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Bart and Maggie.” “Hey, I want to play for the Giants, but it’s just a matter of, after I have some conversations with the management side of it, I think I can be more clear in exactly what they’re feeling and how this is all going to play out.”
The Giants own the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft. If they selected a quarterback, would Manning be OK with assuming a mentorship role?
Again, he wasn’t clear.
“I don’t know. I’m going to have to talk with (new general manager) Dave Gettleman and see what their direction is and see what they want me to do,” Manning said. “Obviously, I want to play for the Giants, and if I have the opportunity (and) they want me to be here and to play, that’s what I want to do.”
Manning, who turns 37 on Wednesday, did say he’d understand if the Giants drafted a quarterback, but he still hopes he’s part of the franchise’s plans.
