1010 WINS-With over 10-years under his belt as a professional player in the NHL, the KHL, and the US World Cup team, forward Bobby Butler is headed overseas after being named one of the newest members of the US Olympic Hockey Team.

The organization revealed its initial roster for the Olympics on Monday (Jan. 1), which features the first 23 players added this year, including 15 who currently play professionally in Europe, three who play in the AHL, and four that play collegiately.

Currently playing for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals (current NHL players are not allowed to play for the Olympic team), Butler will be heading to Pyeongchang, South Korea to represent the United States at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games from February 9th through 25th.

See Also: UFC Fighter Makes Good On Childhood Promise To Buy Mom a New House

Butler received the news while at practice, and in the video above you can see the moment when he broke the news to his father that he officially made the team. Although there’s no sound, Butler’s dad is obviously overcome with emotion and even goes back in for a second hug.

TFW you tell your dad that you’ve made the US Olympic Team 🙌🏻#TeamUSA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ASoOYYXS4Z — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) January 1, 2018

Congratulations to Butler and the entire 2018 roster!

-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana