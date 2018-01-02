CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, AHL, Fatherhood, Hockey, NHL, Olympics, Parenting

1010 WINS-With over 10-years under his belt as a professional player in the NHL, the KHL, and the US World Cup team, forward Bobby Butler is headed overseas after being named one of the newest members of the US Olympic Hockey Team.

The organization revealed its initial roster for the Olympics on Monday (Jan. 1), which features the first 23 players added this year, including 15 who currently play professionally in Europe, three who play in the AHL, and four that play collegiately.

Currently playing for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals (current NHL players are not allowed to play for the Olympic team), Butler will be heading to Pyeongchang, South Korea to represent the United States at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games from February 9th through 25th.

Butler received the news while at practice, and in the video above you can see the moment when he broke the news to his father that he officially made the team. Although there’s no sound, Butler’s dad is obviously overcome with emotion and even goes back in for a second hug.

Congratulations to Butler and the entire 2018 roster!

