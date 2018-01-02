GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island Railroad riders experienced more service changes Tuesday, because of another broken rail.
Service was suspended in both directions between Great Neck and Port Washington due to a problem in Plandome. The railroad said eastbound trains were ending and westbound trains were starting at Great Neck, and buses were being used to provide service between Great Neck and Port Washington.
About an hour and a half later, the LIRR said the service had been restored.
Last week, riders dealt with major backups due to a broken rail near Queens Village.
On Tuesday, Long Island Sen. Todd Kaminsky called on the LIRR to look into the delays and cancellations.
“In December alone, there were literately hundreds of cancellations and delays on some of the main Long Island Railroad branches, and that just cannot be the new normal,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
The state senator wants the LIRR to investigate immediately.
“The stories I hear are not just ones of inconvenience. They really turn people’s lives upside down,” he said. “You have to be home to pick your child up from childcare. And in the morning, you have to be at work. You can’t just miss meetings or not show up to court dates or doctors appointments or big meetings. These are very things.”
WCBS 880 contacted the railroad for comment, but has not yet heard back.