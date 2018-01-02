LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 16-year-old New Jersey boy accused of killing his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year’s Eve is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said that the teen will be charged with four counts of murder and a weapons offense stemming from the shooting that occurred Sunday night in Long Branch.

The teen is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday and prosecutors were considering whether they would seek to move the case to adult court.

Investigators say the teen used a semi-automatic rifle, legally owned by a family member, to kill his parents, 44-year-old Steven Kologi and 42-year-old Linda Kologi, his 18-year-old sister Brittany and his grandfather’s girlfriend, 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.

The teen’s grandfather and brother were not targeted and left the home unharmed. Gramiccioni described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident and said the teen was taken into custody without issue.

“It’s a terribly tragic incident,” he said Monday.

Friends and relatives are overcome by the enormous loss.

“He always had your back no matter what. He always had your back,” said Steven Kologi’s childhood friend Ronnie Pacheco.

“Always smiling, not a violent kid or anything like that,” said family friend Joe Rios.

“Why’d he do that to my cousin? Why would he kill his own mother? She was so good to that boy,” relative Walter Montelione said.

Relatives describe Linda as a doting mother. Brittany was a freshman at Stockton University and they say Steven worked multiple jobs to support his family.

“He loved his kids to death,” said Pacheco.

Investigators say the teen did not have a criminal history.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family’s funeral expenses.