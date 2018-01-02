NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lottery players have a chance at winning two giant jackpots this week that together amount to more than $800 million.
Strong sales sent the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to $361 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
It’s the largest Mega Millions prize since a $393 million drawing last August.
On Wednesday night, players of the Powerball game will seek a $440 million annuity prize, or a $278.3 million cash prize. Powerball hasn’t had such a big prize since August, when a Massachusetts player won a $758.7 million jackpot.
The odds of winning jackpots in either game are incredibly small. Mega Millions has odds of one in 302.6 million and Powerball is slightly better at one in 292.2 million.
The odds of winning both are one in 88 quadrillion.
