Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Times Square Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is beginning the new year looking to protect pedestrians from potential vehicle attacks in New York City.

The mayor will call for more barriers to be erected to create safer sidewalks and pedestrian plazas.

He will make the announcement in Times Square where a U.S. Army veteran mowed down a crowd last May, killing 18-year-old Alyssa Elsmana tourist from Michigan, and injuring 22 other people.

Times Square Crash: Photos | Videos

The suspect, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, told police that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP, according to a criminal complaint. He said he wanted to “kill them all” and police should have shot him to stop him, prosecutors said.

Rojas remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

The incident occurred months before the Halloween day vehicle attack that left eight people dead and 11 others injures on a West Side bike path.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch