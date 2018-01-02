NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is beginning the new year looking to protect pedestrians from potential vehicle attacks in New York City.
The mayor will call for more barriers to be erected to create safer sidewalks and pedestrian plazas.
He will make the announcement in Times Square where a U.S. Army veteran mowed down a crowd last May, killing 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman, a tourist from Michigan, and injuring 22 other people.
The suspect, 26-year-old Richard Rojas, told police that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP, according to a criminal complaint. He said he wanted to “kill them all” and police should have shot him to stop him, prosecutors said.
Rojas remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.
The incident occurred months before the Halloween day vehicle attack that left eight people dead and 11 others injures on a West Side bike path.