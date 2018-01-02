NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants apparently have both eyes turned toward New England in their search for their next head coach.

According to a report in the Daily News, Big Blue has made interviewing Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia a top priority. New York has requested sit-downs with both, ESPN reported.

Steve Wilks, who is currently the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and has a connection to new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, is apparently also on their wish list, the NFL Network reported.

MORE: Gettleman Introduced As New Giants GM, Vows To Restore Franchise To Glory

The Giants also plan on interviewing recently fired Broncos assistant head coach Eric Studesville, the Daily News reported, citing a 9News report in Denver, and could talk to Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

If the Giants are indeed interested in McDaniels and Patricia, there’s no telling what spot they occupy in what figures to be a lengthy line. Numerous reports link the New England assistants to interviews with the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears, who each fired their head coach following the conclusion of the regular season.

McDaniels is on many teams’ wish list for a reason. He has long been credited with being the mastermind behind the Patriots’ prolific offense. The 41-year-old held various roles with New England from 2001 until 2008 before an unsuccessful stint as Denver’s head coach from 2009-10. He rejoined the Patriots as offensive coordinator in 2012, and in all has been a part of five Super Bowl champion teams.

Patricia’s stock is once again on the rise because the Patriots have been one of the NFL’s best defensive teams since Week 4. New England, the top seed in the AFC playoffs, has allowed more than 20 points just twice in its last 12 games, winning 11. The 43-year-old assistant has been a New England lifer, working on Belichick’s staff in various roles since 2004.

Wilks worked with Gettleman from 2013-16 when the new Giants GM was leading the Panthers’ front office. Studesville was New York’s running backs coach from 2001-03 when Gettleman was the team’s pro personnel director.

The Patriots have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so the Giants, if granted permission, could speak to both McDaniels and Patricia this week. Assuming the Panthers give their consent, Wilks cannot be contacted until after Carolina’s playoff game against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.