NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Paris Hilton has gotten engaged.

The hotel heiress tells People Magazine that actor Chris Zylka proposed to her over the weekend in Aspen, Colorado.

Zylka is perhaps best known for his role in “The Leftovers.” He told the magazine he feels like the luckiest man in the world.

Hilton says he’s perfect for her in every way, and showed her that “fairy tales really do exist.”

