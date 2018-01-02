NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn’s Prospect Park is now permanently car-free.
Before Tuesday, the park’s East Drive was open to traffic during morning rush hours. The last car was ceremoniously escorted out of the park Friday morning. The park’s West Drive was closed to traffic two years ago.
The Department of Transportation estimates recreational users outnumber cars during morning rush hours 1,000 to 300.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the plan last October after saying the first-ever car free summer at the park was a huge success.
The DOT said the move is aimed at making parkgoers feel safer.
Joggers and other parkgoers are pleased with the car ban.
“There was relatively recently an accident in the park where a jogger was hit by a car around this time in the morning,” one woman told 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria. “Having the peace of mind that there won’t be the potential for those accidents makes running the park at this time makes you feel a little bit safer.”
Groups like Transportation Alternatives and the New York Cycle Club successfully pushed for the ban.