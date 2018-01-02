SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – For the first time in 16 years, there’s a new district attorney in Suffolk County.
During his inauguration at Suffolk County Community College, Timothy Sini addressed the recently scandals that have surrounded the district attorney’s office, including former DA Tom Spota facing criminal charges for obstructing a federal investigation as well as a former prosecutor accused of Brady violations.
Read More: Embroiled Suffolk DA Spota To Step Down Friday, Ahead Of Transfer To Sini
“Our goal is a simple one: To make the Suffolk County district attorney’s office the best it can be,” Sini said, apologizing to those in the office. “You are owed an apology. As your new district attorney, let me be the first one to say, ‘I am sorry that the reputation of the office has been damaged due to the actions of the former administration.”
Sini previously served as the police commissioner, leading the charge against the MS-13 gang.
“For those individuals who make it clear that they can’t live among us in civilized society, we will seek the harshest of punishments the law provides,” he said.
Spota and the chief of his anti-corruption bureau, Christopher McPartland, are accused of obstructing an FBI investigation that led to the conviction of the former police chief, James Burke. Burke is currently serving a prison sentence of three years and 10 months after pleading guilty to assaulting a handcuffed man who had broken into his sport-utility vehicle and taken his gun belt, ammunition, a box of cigars and a bag containing sex toys and pornography.