CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Air Travel, Aviation, Bryan Altman, New Year's Eve

(CBS Local) — Usually, a delayed flight is anything but a cause for celebration. On New Year’s Eve, however, when Hawaiian Airlines flight HA446 from Auckland to Honolulu was delayed 10 minutes until 12:05 a.m., Jan. 1, it ensured that the plane’s passengers would be celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017 twice thanks to the 23-hour time difference between the arrival and destination airport.

Auckland, New Zealand, is just west of the International Date Line, while Honolulu is one of the furthest destinations to the east of the Date Line, so even though the two destinations are only an 8.5-hour flight away, they’re actually 23 time zones apart.

As a result, the plane departed Auckland at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1 and landed at 10:16 a.m. Dec. 31 in Hawaii, giving the passengers plenty of time to gear up for New Year’s 2017, round two.

Flight HA446 wasn’t scheduled to travel back in time, but six other flights from Taipei were scheduled to — and did — make the trip from 2018 back to 2017 successfully.

So in a year’s time, if you find yourself reluctant to let go of 2018, know that there is a way to stay in the past for just a little bit longer.

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch