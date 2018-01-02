Filed Under:Kim Jong-un, Local TV, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — My nuclear button is bigger — and better — than your nuclear button.

That’s the message from President Donald Trump to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Trump tweeted Tuesday in response to Kim’s declaration earlier this week that he has a button for nuclear weapons on his table and the entire U.S. mainland is now within strike range.

Trump asks if someone from Kim’s “depleted and food starved regime” can “please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

Trump does not actually have a nuclear button on his desk. The nuclear “football” is carried by a rotating group of military officers everywhere the president goes.

