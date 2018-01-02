1010 WINS-Dramatic rescue video shows the moment a Coast Guard crew saved the life of an 89-year-old man trapped in a sinking vehicle
After his car rolled through a guardrail and into St. Andrew Bay in Panama City, Florida, crew members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Marlin who witnessed the accident immediately sprung into action, launching a fast boat to assess the situation. Panama City Firefighters were also on hand to assist in the rescue.
Luckily, the coast guard was in the right place at the right time. Police say the man had a medical issue which caused him to drive off the side of the marina.
See Also: Rescue Team Plucks Trapped Climbers Off of Welsh Mountainside
Commanding officer of the Marlin, Master Chief Petty Officer Glenn Bucklin said in a statement that he was very pleased with the quick reaction of his crew. “This is a perfect example of the training we put into our job. As soon as one of our crewmen witnessed the car enter the water, the entire crew fluidly reacted. We are extremely grateful that we happened to be at the marina at the right time to put our boat crew in position to save the life of the driver trapped inside.”
-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana