WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County has reversed its position on hosting gun shows on county property.
Legislators applauded as new Executive George Latimer signed an order banning gun shows at the Westchester County Center.
“This is the wrong venue for a gun show,” Latimer said, adding that it’s better suited for family events such as the upcoming reptile expo, and toy and train show.
The shows are not illegal but Latimer said “we can make a statement about what we want to see here and I think it is a matter of your values and your principles.”
It’s not just the guns that bother him, it’s also the memorabilia, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
“In some cases confederate products, Nazi products and things of that nature,” Latimer said.
Former County Executive Rob Astorino had vetoed a legislative ban on gun shows last year.
WCBS 880 has reached out to the gun show promoter for comment.