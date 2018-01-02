NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They’re off and running.

“The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Bart and Maggie” made its official debut on WFAN on Tuesday.

Chris Carlin kicked off the show by paying homage to Mike Francesa, who either hosted or co-hosted the WFAN afternoon show from 1989 until last month.

“Mike sat in this seat for 30 years, and he and Chris (“Mad Dog” Russo) made this time slot what it is, which is the premier piece of real estate in sports media in this city and sports radio in this country,” Carlin said. “And nobody replaces Mike Francesa. He is an incredible talent who helped carry this radio station for a long time, and none of us would be here doing this if not for what he accomplished.

“Look, we’re coming in, we’re not trying to be Mike,” Carlin added. “We’re not trying to copy him in any way, because you can’t. We’re just trying to carry on the tradition of excellence that has been established in our own way. We’re going to live and breathe New York sports with you. We’re going to ask the questions that you want to ask. And we’re going to get to know you; you’re going to get to know us. And hopefully we’ll have a few laughs along the way.”

Carlin, Bart Scott and Maggie Gray then launched into a spirited debate about the Giants’ head coaching search.

To listen to the opening segment of the show, click on the audio player above.

