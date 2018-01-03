Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Cold sunshine prevails today on what is now the 9th consecutive day we haven’t reached freezing. It will be the warmest day of the next several though, so enjoy it!

Snow will develop overnight in the city with perhaps a light accumulation by daybreak. We’ll also see our winds picking up at this time, so expect feels like temps only around 10° or so.

A light to moderate snow will overspread the area tomorrow morning with heavier snow expected across eastern sections and Long Island. The snow will then start to taper later in the morning and into the midday hours with leftover afternoon snow mainly north and east. The strengthening low offshore will also kick up our winds which will gust to 40 mph in the city and 50 mph along the coast; scattered power outages are possible.

Brutally cold air will follow late tomorrow night into Friday morning. The combination of the arctic air and and gusty northwest winds will produce dangerous sub-zero wind chills across the entire area. Here in the city, for example, we’ll be waking up to a wind chill of about -10° Friday morning; well to the north and west, wind chills of -20° will be in reach. As for the remainder of the day on Friday, wind chills will only hover around -5° with wind gusts of 35-45+ mph.

Stay warm, and be safe!