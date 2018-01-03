1010 WINS– When Nicole Carfagna and her boyfriend returned home from her surprise birthday vacation to Disney World — she arrived to another incredible surprise.
Nicole’s loving boyfriend Danny had arranged for a beautifully decorated tent full of the couple’s friends and family all awaiting a surprise proposal!
As the couple pulled into their driveway, Nicole spied some decorative lights and assumed Danny had prepared another surprise birthday present. Danny simply replied “it’s not over yet,” took Nicole by the hand, and opened the door.
After the couple made their way through emotional family members, Danny got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life. Of course, the 32-year-old said yes to the sound of excited applause.
Nicole, an avid blogger, documented the entire evening on her website.
Nicole suffers from Lupus, an autoimmune disease which causes the human immune system to become hyperactive and attack healthy tissues. Since wedding planning is often one of the most stressful events a woman can endure, and her condition is exacerbated by extreme stress, Danny planned a surprise wedding for Nicole, and the images are beautiful.
The lovebirds are now married and happier than ever! Congratulations to this perfect couple.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana