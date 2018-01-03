Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With Jerry Recco on his way Indiana to call the Rutgers-Purdue men’s basketball game, Chris Lopresti made his return to the morning show on Wednesday and did so with an informative and entertaining update.
Did you expect anything less?
After the guys talked extensively about the bomb cyclone that is expected to impact the tri-state area on Thursday, the great “C-Lo” recapped a busy Tuesday night for the locals, including losses by the Knicks, Islanders, and Devils.
Lopresti also talked extensively about moves being made in the NFL.